XRP Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsquare, Koineks, Ripple China and Bitinka. XRP has a market cap of $8.89 billion and $1.01 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.01979068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00190470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00065805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116860 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 359.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020332 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,932,726 coins and its circulating supply is 44,257,803,618 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), CoinFalcon, BitFlip, Ripple China, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, CoinBene, BtcTurk, OTCBTC, Koineks, Bitstamp, Indodax, Bitinka, Braziliex, Coinsuper, BCEX, Upbit, Coindeal, OKEx, BitMarket, BX Thailand, Koinex, Bitso, FCoin, Bitlish, Coinbe, CEX.IO, BTC Trade UA, GOPAX, Covesting, Stellarport, Independent Reserve, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Korbit, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Binance, Ovis, Instant Bitex, RippleFox, DigiFinex, ABCC, Bitsane, Coinsquare, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Coinone, Fatbtc, HitBTC, BTC Markets, Zebpay, Kuna, Gatehub, Huobi, BitBay, Bithumb, Exrates, Bits Blockchain, Coinhub, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, LiteBit.eu, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Kraken, Bitfinex, LakeBTC, MBAex, B2BX, ZB.COM, Bitbank, WazirX, Poloniex, DragonEX and Tripe Dice Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.