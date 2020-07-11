XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.66 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. XYO has a total market cap of $5.66 million and $52,284.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, DEx.top and IDEX. During the last week, XYO has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045329 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.57 or 0.05063933 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017844 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033006 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, KuCoin, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, BitMart, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

