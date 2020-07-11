YEE (YEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.18 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, YEE has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, OKEx, DigiFinex and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $461.97 or 0.05011828 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017698 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053872 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033073 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Huobi, DigiFinex, ABCC, CoinTiger, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

