Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post sales of $602.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $608.40 million. Crane posted sales of $841.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.11). Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

NYSE CR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 339,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,635. Crane has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,705,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

