Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $15.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 million to $20.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.20 million, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $83.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. 372,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $397.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.