Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. Ocular Therapeutix reported sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $15.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 million to $20.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $75.20 million, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $83.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million.

OCUL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. 372,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $397.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

