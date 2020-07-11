Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $6.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.40 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $26.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $26.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ARW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,887. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,657,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,724,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,465 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 73.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,461,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,820 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,209,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 150,032 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,541,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

