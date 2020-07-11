Zacks: Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.13. The company had a trading volume of 59,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,472. The firm has a market cap of $384.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.18.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

