Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.44 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CATM shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. West bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,045.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 195,450 shares of company stock worth $4,652,637 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATM. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 40.1% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 164.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $21.41. 490,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

