Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $821.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $821.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $805.00 million and the highest is $839.10 million. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $883.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.53.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,405. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $324.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,126 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,109. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

