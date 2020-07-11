Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.87 Million

Analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to announce sales of $56.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $248.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.59 million to $258.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $241.22 million, with estimates ranging from $212.70 million to $275.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 115.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAG. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after buying an additional 177,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 484,461 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 286,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,672. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

