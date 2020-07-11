Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 656,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.