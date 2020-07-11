Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 656,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.