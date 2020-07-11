Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $28.84. 2,920,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 77,317 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

