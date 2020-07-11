Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.60 Million

Brokerages predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will announce sales of $28.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $30.64 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $36.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $143.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $146.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.11 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $165.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 406.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 116.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

IIIV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

