Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $257.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $270.60 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $415.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $15.14. 38,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $181.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.76. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Park-Ohio by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 783,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

