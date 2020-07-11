Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NLTX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.92, a quick ratio of 24.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $496.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.