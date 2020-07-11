Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVCN. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.76. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 643,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 292,110 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 139.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 121.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

