ZCore (ZCR) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ZCore has a market capitalization of $119,666.17 and approximately $663.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $7.50 and $18.94. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,121,654 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

