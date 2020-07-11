Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Achieves $400,270.52

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $400,270.52 and $12,315.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.01981964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117791 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.