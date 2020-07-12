-$0.08 EPS Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Brink’s reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brink’s.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCO shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Standpoint Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

BCO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $40.83. 721,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,688. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 2,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $68,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brink’s by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brink’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brink’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

