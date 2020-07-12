$0.10 EPS Expected for Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackrock Capital Investment.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 108.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of BKCC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 438,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 97.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 114.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.