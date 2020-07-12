$0.52 EPS Expected for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The GEO Group reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The GEO Group.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Noble Financial started coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,799,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 416,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 413,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after purchasing an additional 357,043 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,675,000 after purchasing an additional 283,366 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 765,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

