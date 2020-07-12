$0.69 EPS Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 39,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.02. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $309,225.00. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 46.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 69.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

