$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.30 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $8.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $13.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Insiders have sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,496,000 after purchasing an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 382,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 80,460 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.