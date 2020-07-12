$573.24 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce sales of $573.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.47 million and the lowest is $569.00 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $575.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $41.00. 169,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

