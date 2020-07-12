$588.45 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post $588.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $541.40 million and the highest is $664.30 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $883.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ST traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.
