A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.7-52.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.09 million.A10 Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

ATEN opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.47 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $283,795 over the last 90 days. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

