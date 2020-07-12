Adelphoi 24 Hour Volume Hits $423.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 112.6% against the US dollar. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $190,403.92 and approximately $423.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02007700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00116621 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.