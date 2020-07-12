Aeon (AEON) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00004237 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $17,971.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00754282 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004228 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000633 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1,296% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.