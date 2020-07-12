Aeternity (AE) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.37 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, HADAX, Koinex and Mercatox. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $48.37 million and $7.11 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 361,009,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,188,064 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, Crex24, ZB.COM, Liqui, Mercatox, Kyber Network, FCoin, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, Zebpay, Binance, Bithumb, OTCBTC, IDAX, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, HADAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, BitMart and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

