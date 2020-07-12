AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0310

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. AllSafe has a market cap of $283,404.47 and approximately $452.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

