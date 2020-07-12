Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $3.35 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $114.01 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00036130 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.34 or 0.05050960 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017968 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 89,839,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,031,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.