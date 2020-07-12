Analysts Anticipate Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Trex also reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.58.

TREX stock traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.25. 1,553,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,407. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.71. Trex has a 52-week low of $56.22 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

