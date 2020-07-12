Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.77. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $481,916.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Plexus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Plexus by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $68.21. 90,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

