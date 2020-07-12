apM Coin (APM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.40 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. apM Coin has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.42 or 0.05067201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033442 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

