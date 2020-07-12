AppCoins Price Up 4.8% This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Binance. AppCoins has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $141,151.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02007700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00116621 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,583,261 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

