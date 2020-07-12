Aragon Market Capitalization Reaches $44.89 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00015125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $44.89 million and $199,163.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.71 or 0.05050997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033351 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,980,881 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars.

