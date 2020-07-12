Arion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Arion has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a market capitalization of $21,088.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.01985208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00193208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117406 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,659,665 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.