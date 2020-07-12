Atheios (ATH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Atheios has a market capitalization of $14,137.77 and $140.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 32,327,898 coins and its circulating supply is 30,465,372 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

