Authorship (ATS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $182.00

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Authorship has a total market cap of $41,606.04 and approximately $182.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Authorship has traded up 68.3% against the dollar. One Authorship token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Authorship alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.02007700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00116621 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com . Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Authorship Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Authorship and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.