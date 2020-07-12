AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.60.
Shares of AN stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
