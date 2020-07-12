AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $53.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of AN stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

