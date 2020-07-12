AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $9.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AVITA MED LTD/S by 77.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

