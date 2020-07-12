Banano Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23,124.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $23,124.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01983328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,497,216 coins and its circulating supply is 1,063,478,949 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

