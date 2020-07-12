Bank of America Begins Coverage on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 52,220 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,124,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 253,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

