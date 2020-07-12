BASIC (BASIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.94 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. BASIC has a total market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.01984940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00117378 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,146,726 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

