Beam Trading Up 7% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Beam has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004376 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $26.80 million and $8.61 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003750 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 66,034,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.