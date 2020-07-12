Bean Cash (BITB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $7.50 and $50.98. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,692,284,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

