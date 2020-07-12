Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price raised by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.70.

BBY stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,970 shares of company stock valued at $89,664,090. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

