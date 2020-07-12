Bezop (BEZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $134,440.33

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $134,440.33 and approximately $609.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezop has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Bezop token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, LATOKEN and TOPBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.61 or 0.02010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116072 BTC.

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io . The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

