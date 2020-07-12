BidaskClub Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NSSC has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $410.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $28,184.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $145,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,541 shares of company stock worth $2,445,006. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

