Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.52-0.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $228-228 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.64. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.74 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

